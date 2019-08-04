Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.31 N/A -15.41 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.05. In other hand, Vaxart Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Current Ratio is 13.4. Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 34.2% respectively. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.