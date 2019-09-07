Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.24 N/A -15.41 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Current Ratio is 13.4. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 32.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.