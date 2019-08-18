Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We are contrasting Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 296.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 32.2%. Insiders owned roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.