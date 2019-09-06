Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altimmune Inc.
|3
|3.22
|N/A
|-15.41
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|728
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altimmune Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-71%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Current Ratio is 13.4. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altimmune Inc.
|3%
|0.84%
|-16.67%
|-27.71%
|-78.38%
|16.5%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.
Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.