Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.22 N/A -15.41 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 728 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Current Ratio is 13.4. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.