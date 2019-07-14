Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -22.68 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altimmune Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.