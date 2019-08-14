Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.07 N/A -15.41 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altimmune Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.