Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Altimmune Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Altimmune Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 556,987,399.77% -87.3% -71% Replimune Group Inc. 28,510,638.30% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Replimune Group Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 49.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.