Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -22.68 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.26 shows that Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altimmune Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was more bullish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.