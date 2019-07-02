Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

We are contrasting Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.00 N/A -22.68 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altimmune Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -28.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.