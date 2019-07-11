Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

As Biotechnology companies, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.05 N/A -22.68 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altimmune Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.26 beta. In other hand, Neurotrope Inc. has beta of 2.78 which is 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altimmune Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.