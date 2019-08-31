Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

We are comparing Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.17 N/A -15.41 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.81 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 5.1% respectively. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 51.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.