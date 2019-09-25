Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -15.41 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.5 which is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Altimmune Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, which is potential 37.67% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.29%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.