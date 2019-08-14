Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 2.93 N/A -15.41 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.05 beta indicates that Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.31 beta which makes it 131.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 4.3% respectively. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.