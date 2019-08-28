Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -15.41 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 8.50 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.05. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 8.1%. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.