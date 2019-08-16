Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 2.98 N/A -15.41 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 380.06 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Altimmune Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 128.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.