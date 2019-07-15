Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.15 N/A -22.68 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.49 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.26 beta, while its volatility is 226.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Altimmune Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $71.25, while its potential upside is 53.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.