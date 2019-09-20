Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.10 N/A -15.41 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.54 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.05 beta means Altimmune Inc.’s volatility is 205.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 and a Quick Ratio of 13.4. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.