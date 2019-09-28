Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Curis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Altimmune Inc. and Curis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 554,631,433.87% -87.3% -71% Curis Inc. 1,199,765,327.08% 0% -66.7%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Curis Inc.’s 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Curis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.