Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

We are comparing Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.36 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altimmune Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.