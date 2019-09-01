Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.17 N/A -15.41 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.