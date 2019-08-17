Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.44 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.05 beta means Altimmune Inc.’s volatility is 205.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.29%. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.