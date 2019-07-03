Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.00 N/A -22.68 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.10 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s 3.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 226.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 21.4% respectively. Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.