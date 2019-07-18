Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Reaches $2.35 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at Spx Flow (FLOW) Raised By 18.67%

Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) had an increase of 18.67% in short interest. FLOW’s SI was 1.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.67% from 918,900 shares previously. With 315,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)’s short sellers to cover FLOW’s short positions. The SI to Spx Flow Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 163,074 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 16.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice Pres, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EBITDA $43.9M; 29/03/2018 – SPX Flow Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 22/04/2018 – DJ SPX Flow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLOW); 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF

The stock of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 150,713 shares traded. Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has declined 83.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ALT News: 27/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – HEPTCELL VACCINE WAS WELL TOLERATED BUT T-CELL IMMUNOGENICITY RESULTS WERE INCONCLUSIVE; 06/03/2018 Altimmune to Participate at Two Investor Conferences in March; 12/03/2018 – Altimmune Announces Pre-Clinical Data From its SparVax-L Anthrax Vaccine Program; 27/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2A STUDY OF NASOVAX INTRANASAL INFLUENZA VACCINE AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS PHASE 1B STUDY OF HEPTCELL TARGETED IMMUNOTHERAPY IN CHRONIC HEPATIT…; 27/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2A STUDY OF NASOVAX INTRANASAL INFLUENZA VACCINE AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS PHASE 1B STUDY OF HEPTCELL TARGETED IMMUNOTHERAPY IN CHRONIC…; 28/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH OF APPROXIMATELY $12.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – DATA FROM STUDY SHOWED A 67% SURVIVAL RATE IN ANIMALS CHALLENGED WITH A LETHAL DOSE OF ANTHRAX AFTER A SINGLE DOSE OF SPARVAX-L; 27/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE – RESULTS FROM NASOVAX INTRANASAL FLU VACCINE PHASE 2A STUDY IN 60 HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS SHOWED 100% SEROPROTECTION IN MID- & HIGH-DOSE GROUPS; 28/03/2018 – Altimmune Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017 and Provides Corporate Update; 20/03/2018 – Altimmune to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on March 29The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $36.04 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALT worth $3.24 million less.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 33.03 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, creates and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company has market cap of $36.04 million. The firm develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others.

