Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.15 N/A -22.68 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1103.84 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Altimmune Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Altimmune Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 32.46% and its consensus price target is $45.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 59.2% respectively. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.