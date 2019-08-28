Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.10 N/A -15.41 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. On the competitive side is, Synthetic Biologics Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 13.3%. Insiders held roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.