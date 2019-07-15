Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparing side by side

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -22.68 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 17.61 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 70.4%. Insiders held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was more bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.