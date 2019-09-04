Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.29 N/A -15.41 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.44 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altimmune Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.05 beta indicates that Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 99.8%. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.