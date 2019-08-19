Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Contrasting side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altimmune Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.