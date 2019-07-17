Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.16 N/A -22.68 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 656.23 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.26 beta means Altimmune Inc.’s volatility is 226.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 7.5 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 6.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.2% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.