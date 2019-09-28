Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altimmune Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 556,987,399.77% -87.3% -71% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,684,406.60% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.05 shows that Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 76.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 98.9%. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.