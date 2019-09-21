Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparing side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $29.33, with potential upside of 94.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.