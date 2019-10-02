Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparing side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 561,030,719.68% -87.3% -71% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 173,601,570.17% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Altimmune Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 198.96% and its average target price is $17.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.29%. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.