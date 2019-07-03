Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.00 N/A -22.68 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altimmune Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s current beta is 3.26 and it happens to be 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Altimmune Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 496.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.