Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.20 N/A -15.41 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.78 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altimmune Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.05 beta. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 5.1%. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.