Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.24 N/A -15.41 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altimmune Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 57.1% respectively. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.