Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -15.41 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BeiGene Ltd. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 43.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 82.7%. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.