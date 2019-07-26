Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -22.68 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.26 beta means Altimmune Inc.’s volatility is 226.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 181.69% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.