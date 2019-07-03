Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -22.68 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 19 55.74 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altimmune Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 72.1%. Insiders held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.