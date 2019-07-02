Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparison side by side

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -22.68 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.84 N/A -9.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Altimmune Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Altimmune Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.26 beta indicates that Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. has a 3.65 beta and it is 265.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Advaxis Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -82.22% and its average target price is $0.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 13.8%. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has stronger performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.