Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.75 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altimmune Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.05 beta indicates that Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Altimmune Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 175.95% and its consensus price target is $10.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 50.4% respectively. Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.29%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.