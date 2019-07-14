Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Contrasting side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.11 N/A -22.68 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.26. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.41 beta which makes it 141.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,194.12% and its average price target is $44.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 60.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.