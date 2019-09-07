Altimeter Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $337.17 Million; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake as Market Value Rose

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37 million, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 1.39M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 10,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 189,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 199,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks its time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things Trivago Management Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia bid down 5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXPE vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,310 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 44,621 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc reported 64,494 shares stake. Icon Advisers invested 0.39% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jefferies Gru Lc has 38,152 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tobam reported 0.41% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 59,555 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Company accumulated 53 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,561 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 13,731 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,811 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 202 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 167,991 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Dupont Capital Mngmt has 1,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 34,780 shares. Wallace Cap Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.59% or 47,520 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Carret Asset Ltd has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 39,321 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 341,891 shares. Money Mngmt Lc reported 2.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Monroe Commercial Bank Mi has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bb&T Corp reported 330,628 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 1.82 million shares. Fragasso Group Inc owns 54,377 shares. Eagle Mngmt Limited Co reported 27.54 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Co has 12,500 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 1.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 148,802 shares. Tcw Grp has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).