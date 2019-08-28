Altimeter Capital Management LP Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Audioeye (AEYE) Shorts Decreased By 1.35%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) had a decrease of 1.35% in short interest. AEYE’s SI was 109,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.35% from 111,300 shares previously. With 33,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s short sellers to cover AEYE’s short positions. The SI to Audioeye Inc’s float is 4.16%. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 8,104 shares traded. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp acquired 185,400 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 3.55 million shares with $592.32M value, up from 3.37M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $517.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $181.52. About 6.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 17/05/2018 – Top proxy adviser ISS recommends Facebook investors withhold support from 5 directors, including CEO Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Exit Hints at Dissent on Handling of Russian Trolls; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE; 22/05/2018 – SAME SETTINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PEOPLE AROUND WORLD-ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel invested in 144,080 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 25,352 shares. 8,586 are held by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. Js Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 202,000 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,647 shares. Srs Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested 6.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Natl Tx stated it has 173,751 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc owns 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,850 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 145,000 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Lc invested in 599,779 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Systematic Financial Mgmt L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares. City Holdings Communication holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,429 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Another trade for 22,246 shares valued at $4.05 million was sold by THIEL PETER.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 15.85% above currents $181.52 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley.

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.50 million. The firm develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators.

