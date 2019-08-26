Altimeter Capital Management LP Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $30.78 Million; Price Michael F Has Boosted Its Position in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $495,000

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: MORE TRANSPARENCY ON FACEBOOK ALGORITHM NEEDED; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook’s Board Amid User Data Disputes; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 2.71 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 6,944 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,191 shares. 8,095 are held by Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability reported 7,435 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 29,114 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 38,261 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 15,000 shares. Nomura Asset holds 118,913 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 2.22M were accumulated by Invesco. Hl Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,332 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Corp invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sit reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Principal Financial Gp Inc has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.86 million shares. 300,176 were reported by Golub Grp Limited Liability. 49,468 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Moreover, Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,320 shares. 25,515 are owned by Duff & Phelps Investment. 534,079 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Mckinley Llc Delaware reported 2.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 41,422 are owned by Yhb Invest Advsr. Associated Banc holds 0.86% or 89,127 shares. 97,381 were reported by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability. Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 3.3% stake. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.84% stake. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 141,947 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE).