Altimeter Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Holding by $1.37 Million; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Position in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Has Increased by $742,590 as Stock Price Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,235 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 80,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 629,062 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,677 shares. Tobam invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 4,832 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 33,700 are held by Andra Ap. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 17,099 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Lc. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership owns 148,190 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Pggm Investments holds 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 95,000 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.04% stake. Alps Incorporated has 14,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,608 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 36,153 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.21% or 210,521 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. National Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 3,740 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $208.60 million for 23.96 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ulysses Mngmt Lc invested 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sather Fincl Grp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 276,171 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 2.75M shares. 54,825 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Invest Com Ltd Com stated it has 95,345 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mgmt has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bp Public Ltd Company reported 252,139 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,729 shares. Phocas Finance holds 6,493 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 732,890 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, South State Corp has 1.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin Palmer Assocs holds 3.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,569 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 17,270 shares to 40,929 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,739 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

