Altimeter Capital Management LP Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) Upped as Share Value Rose; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Valuation Rose, Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 23695% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 71,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.54M shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 4,363 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 17,352 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 169,394 shares stake. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.51M shares. Carlson LP reported 0.35% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sun Life holds 784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.61M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1,531 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Epoch Inv Prtn has 1.28 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc stated it has 23,088 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 69,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited has 1.08% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 28,200 shares. 431,337 are held by Brandywine Investment Management Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 72,454 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 9,756 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Limited owns 63,756 shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 0.36% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 148,891 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,561 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 11,569 shares stake. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security holds 14,953 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,564 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 1.82 million shares. Quantres Asset Limited stated it has 4,700 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 81,724 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 10,465 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 5,112 shares.