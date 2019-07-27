Altimeter Capital Management LP Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Maxlinear (MXL) Market Valuation Rose While Awm Investment Company Has Cut by $1.36 Million Its Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video)

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 54,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.09% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.23 million shares traded or 184.22% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MXL’s profit will be $7.77 million for 52.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

