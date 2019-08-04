Altimeter Capital Management LP Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Cut by $27.71 Million; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Holder 13D Management Has Lowered Position by $2.45 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76 million, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 277 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 208,312 shares. 21.98M are owned by Icahn Carl C. Legacy Capital Prns holds 23,970 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Sandler Cap, New York-based fund reported 181,200 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0% or 9,758 shares in its portfolio. 2.18M are held by Jennison Llc. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 421,994 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 3,759 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 120 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 93,285 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thompson Incorporated owns 3,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares to 418,974 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86M shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $341.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).