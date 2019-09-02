Altimeter Capital Management LP Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.18 Million; As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

