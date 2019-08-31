Altimeter Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE); Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $361,998 as Stock Rose

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares to 9,310 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Financial Lc has 0.14% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Da Davidson & Comm invested in 0.22% or 107,017 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 7,614 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4.27 million shares stake. Maverick Cap has invested 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oppenheimer has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Comerica Bancorporation owns 32,441 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 966,735 shares. 8,187 were accumulated by Jasper Ridge Prtnrs L P. Pdts Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 77,216 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Chicago Equity Prtnrs invested in 5,510 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 22,269 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares to 161,990 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,701 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).